Rawls’ 8th-inning RBI lifts Lady Cats by Lumberton

LUMBERTON -The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Lumberton Lady Raiders Wednesday night 2-1 in 8 innings in District 22-4A play at Lady Raider Field.

Codie Sorge gave up no earned runs, and only 4 hits. Sorge ended the night with 12 strikeouts.

Offensively, Harleigh Rawls led the way with 2 singles and an RBI. Her single in the 8th proved to be the game winning hit. Abigail Curphey had the other lone RBI with a double. Olivia Grant went 1 for 2 with 2 walks and a run scored. Joli Ponfick reached base on a walk and had a run scored. Emma Humplik had a double.

The Lady Bobcats improve to 21-5-2 and 10-1 in district play and travel to LCM this Friday. The JV game has been cancelled and varsity will start at 5:15 to avoid weather.