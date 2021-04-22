April 22, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.21.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:58 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 21, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 4300 block of Rue Des Fleurs
  • Controlled substance at the 100 block of Border Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of North service road

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

