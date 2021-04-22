Orange Police Beat 4.21.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 21, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 4300 block of Rue Des Fleurs
- Controlled substance at the 100 block of Border Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of North service road
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 4.21.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 20, 2021: Theft at... read more