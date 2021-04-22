Multiple Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10, near Smith Road, in Jefferson County.

The initial reports indicates that a crash occurred and heavy equipment became dislodged from a commercial motor vehicle. There are reports of injuries; however, the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

All westbound traffic lanes of I-10, near Smith Road, are closed. The roadway will remain closed until the crash investigation is completed. There is no time estimation as to when the road will reopen to traffic. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

This is an active crash investigation and additional information will be released as details are confirmed.