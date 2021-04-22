LC-M’s Dileo nabs Regional golf title; BC’s Underwood also headed to State

HUNTSVILLE – Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Montana Dileo had a strong second day, which enabled her to capture the Class 4A Region III Golf Championship at Ravens Nest in Huntsville Thursday afternoon as she qualified for the Class 4A State Golf Championships.

Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood will join Dileo at State after her solid fourth-place Regional showing.

Dileo fired a Round Two score of 74 after an 86 Wednesday to finish with a 160.

Dileo finished five strokes ahead of both Lake Belton’s Tiffany Lange (81-84-165) and Hardin-Jefferson’s Makenna Henry (84-81), who tied for second.

Underwood notched fourth-place with a 168 (82-86) in the 75-player field.

Salado (369-385-754) captured the team title and will be joined at State by Huffman (407-372-779) and Hardin-Jefferson (400-392-792).

The LC-M girls (442-396-838) finished sixth in the 13-team field and the Bridge City girls (459-464-923) placed ninth overall.

Following Dileo for the Lady Bears were Neely Wozniak (112-86-198), Jaycie Benton (109-108-217), Trinity Williams (135-128-263) and Alysa Weizenegger (145-141-286).

Following Underwood for the Lady Cardinals were Saylor Moreau (115-131-246), Ashley Hale (137-117-254), Chloe Wedelind (125-130-255) and Della Fournet (139-131-270).

Dileo and Underwood will now prepare for the Class 4A State Golf Championships, which will be held May 10-11 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.