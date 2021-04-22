LC-M’s Ammons signs to play soccer at Central Methodist U.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School’s Alyssa Ammons signed to play soccer with Central Methodist University in Fayetteville, MS Thursday in front of family and friends at the Bear Cave at LC-M High School.
Ammons stats for her senior year were held to 4 goals and 1 assist, due to an injury requiring surgery early in the season. Congrats Alyssa!
