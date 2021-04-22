April 22, 2021

District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:37 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Orangefield (16-5-2, 9-1)

Silsbee (15-7-1, 6-3)

LC-M (12-12, 6-3)

Bridge City (13-11-1, 5-4)

Lumberton (14-8-1,4-6)

Vidor (10-15, 3-7)

WO-S (2-17, 0-9)

SOFTBALL

Orangefield (21-5-2, 10-1)

LC-M (22-6-1, 10-1)

LC-M (22-6-1, 10-1)

Bridge City (12-12-1, 7-4)

Lumberton (13-11-2, 6-5)

Vidor (14-10, 5-7)

Silsbee (3-21, 1-10)

WO-S (7-18, 0-11)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Apr. 23

Bridge City at Lumberton

Orangefield at LC-M

Silsbee at WO-S

Apr. 27

WO-S at Bridge City

Vidor at Orangefield

LC-M at Silsbee

Apr. 30

Bridge City at LC-M

Lumberton at WO-S

SOFTBALL

Apr. 23

Orangefield at LC-M (5:15 p.m.)

Silsbee at WO-S

Bridge City at Lumberton

 

 

 

