Treats and Eats: Supplying Orange with healthy green needs

By Dawn Burleigh

Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; – 1 Corinthians 6:19 NIV

A Biblical quote resonated in the mind of a young woman as she attempted to lose weight and is now the inspiration for her business.

1 Corinthians 6:19 became Csix19 at FeLica and Thomas Conway began their journey for a healthier lifestyle.

“All my life I was on a diet,” FeLica said. “I was always trying to lose weight.”

She reached 320 pounds when she had weight loss surgery in 2009. The procedure helped her drop 100 pounds.

“I gained 80 pounds back when I had my sone Noah in 2014,” she said.

Yo-yo dieting was a way of life for her and she was considering a follow u weight loss procedure when she began fasting.

“I would do go with the yo-yo dieting, then I would fall off the diet again,” FeLica said. “I had three months before the surgery and decided to try again giving it my all.”

With the intermittent fasting, she learned she had a food addiction and many times was eating without being hungry.

“My battle was deeper, it was spiritual,” FeLica said. “I had a food addiction. So I prayed, ‘Lord I am going to try this again with you.’ I started with a 24 fast, then I would do 72 hour fasts. That is when I realized how much I overate.”

The transformation she discovered included a transformation int a healthier lifestyle, one she wants to share with others with her smoothies.

“No child of God lives in continuous sin and gluttony is a sin,” FeLica said. “I’ve had too many people around me pass away that may still be here if healthier living choices were made.”

She will be the first to admit she does not like vegetables so discovering a green smoothie was helpful in getting her vegetables and minerals. Her smoothies also host fun names such as Boom Pow, Blueberry Ferry and Strappleberry.

While during her weight loss journey, she would have a smoothie for breakfast and another for lunch, she now usually only has one for breakfast unless the day is overly hectic.

Earlier this month, she had a building dedicated for the business on her mother’s birthday. She lost her father and mother less than a year apart.

Her parents taught her Philippians 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

A sign in her shop has the verse as well as a picture of her parents. Under the picture it reads: Whenever you struggle with your self-confidence read this Bible verse to yourself. There will be times in your business when you will need to force yourself to stretch beyond what you think is possible. You can do it! We believe in you Lica!

FeLica said, “I could not have done it without the strength they [her parents] instilled in me.”

To place an order or to learn more about Csix19, visit https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=Csix19%20LLC or call 409-330-3561

You can also visit their website at www.Csix19.com