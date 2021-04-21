Orange Police Beat 4.21.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 20, 2021:
- Theft at the 2400 block of Thunderbird Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 1800 block of Church Street
- Assault at the 2200 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 1100 block of 5th Street
- Theft at the 1900 block of Lincoln Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
