April 21, 2021

  • 63°

Orange Police Beat 4.21.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:38 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 20, 2021:

  • Theft at the 2400 block of Thunderbird Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1800 block of Church Street
  • Assault at the 2200 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 1100 block of 5th Street
  • Theft at the 1900 block of Lincoln Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar