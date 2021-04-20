Orange Police Beat 4.19.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 19, 2021:
- Warrant service at the 2100 block of MacArthur Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 100 block of North Farragut Ave.
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Warrant service at the 1400 block of South Hart Ave
- Harassment at the 1500 block of 37th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Texas Woman Arrested for Unemployment Fraud Related to COVID-19 Pandemic
BOSTON – A Texas woman was arrested last week and charged in federal court in Boston in connection with her... read more