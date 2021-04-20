LDWF Agents Arrest Father and Son for Turkey Hunting Violations in Claiborne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a father and son for alleged turkey hunting violations in Claiborne Parish on April 17.

Agents arrested Albert Behrend, 57, and Ryan Behrend, 28, both of Shreveport for hunting turkey over a baited area. They also cited Albert Behrend for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Agents documented a baited area near Haynesville and set up surveillance on the area on the morning of April 17. Agents observed Ryan Behrend hunt turkey over the baited area and made contact with him. During questioning, Ryan Behrend told agents that his dad was also hunting turkey that morning near Blackburn.

Agents then found Albert Behrend in a hunting blind hunting turkey over a baited area while in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Agents booked the father and son into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center.

Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia carries up to a $500 fine and up to six months in jail for each offense. Hunting turkeys over a baited area carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.