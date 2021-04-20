April 20, 2021

  • 66°

Early Voting Totals 4.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:39 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election

Orange – 98

Expo – 5

Bridge City – 47

Vidor – 55

Mail – 491

TOTAL – 696

Military – 0

Out of Country – 0

Limited Ballot – 0

GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 696

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 696

04.19.2021 Municipal EV

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar