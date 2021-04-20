Catfish Stocking Heading Back to Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes in Texas

AUSTIN – Spring is in the air and with that comes one of Texas’ best spring traditions, angling for catfish. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Neighborhood Fishin’ program enables friends and families to stay close to home, enjoy time in the outdoors, and have the chance to reel in a catfish.

Starting the week of April 23, TPWD will begin stocking thousands of catfish at 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in the Austin and San Antonio areas, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas so that Texans don’t have to travel to have a great experience,” said Craig Bonds, Director of Inland Fisheries. “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

Each of the lakes will receive channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October – with a brief pause during the heat of August.

Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are located in city and county parks with ample parking, restrooms, lighting, and other recreational amenities, in addition to fishing.

All anglers can keep up to five catfish of any size per day without a minimum length limit. At some locations, cleaning tables are available nearby to make it easy for families to clean their catch. Children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license is required for all adults who fish. Fishing licenses can be purchased for as little as $11 for “one-day, all-water” access. All proceeds go toward management and conservation of the fish and their habitats.

To find the Neighborhood Fishin’ lake near you or to sign up for email updates, visit www.neighborhoodfishing. org. Stocking location information and dates can also be found on the Neighborhood Fishin’ website.

Anglers are encouraged to use common sense to stay safe and help protect themselves and others. Masks are encouraged in crowded areas where it is difficult to maintain a safe physical distance.

Neighborhood Fishin’ is supported by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation through a donation from the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest and many local partners across the state.