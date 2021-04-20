Burke, Bears dominate Regionals as State awaits; OF’s Parks also qualifies

HUNTSVILLE – It was a banner day for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville boys golf team and senior Jack Burke Tuesday as they stormed easily to the Class 4A Region III Golf Championships team title while Burke defended his crown that he captured back in 2019 as they qualified for the Class 4A State Golf Tournament.

Orangefield standout freshman Xander Parks will join the Bear team at State as he finished in a tie for third individually.

The course at Ravens Nest Golf Course in Huntsville is certainly green but probably had a little “gold’ tint too it by the time the Bears rolled through it.

The Bears fired a team score of 660 (332-328) to easily outdistance second-place Lake Belton 698 (352-346) by 38 strokes, followed by third-place Carthage 710 (343-367) and fourth-place Palestine 714 (354-360) in a 14-team field.

Burke, who will have a chance to defend his Class 4A state title from 2019 after Covid shut down spring sports last season, fired a two-round score of 141 (69-72), 17 strokes ahead of second-place Grant Juno of Carthage, who had a 158 (80-78). Parks had a 159 (78-81) to tie Splendora’s Sammy Weldon 159 (78-81) for third.

The Bears had a tremendous team showing following Burke as Travis Love (83-88) and Wyatt Wozniak (87-84) both finished with 171s. Will Van Pelt had a 177 (93-84) and Tim Weaver had a 183 (93-90). The Bears had five of the top 32 finishes in the 83-player field.

Orangefield placed 13th overall as a team as the Bobcats got good experience with a 794 (391-403). Following Parks for the Bobcats were Reese Johnson 203 (94-109), Diego Baca 213 (103-110), Brayden Burgess 228 (116-112) and Drew Tran 234 (131-103).

Now the Bears and Parks will get ready to prepare for the Class 4A State Golf Championships, which will be held at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle May 17-18.