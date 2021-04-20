Bobcats take down Mustangs, 12-1

ORANGEFIELD – Still rolling along all alone in first-place in the District 22-4A baseball standings, the Orangefield Bobcats scooted past the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 12-1 Tuesday night at home.

The Bobcats (16-5-2, 9-1) cranked up their offense early on in the bottom of the first and second innings against the Mustangs (2-17, 0-9).

Logan Gipson drew a walk, scoring one run.

Orangefield tallied four runs in the second.

The big inning was led by doubles by Gunner Jones and Kolbie Sowell.

Coop Longron earned the win on the hill for the Bobcats. The lefthander allowed five hits and one run over five innings, striking out four.

The Bobcats finished with nine hits. Gipson and Ryan Trahan led the way with two hits apiece.

WO-S had five hits on the night with Jerren Terrell and Tyrone Wilson getting two hits apiece.

The Bobcats will venture to LC-M Friday while WOS returns home to face Silsbee.