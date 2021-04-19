WO-S hosted Boots and Belles Banquet

West Orange-Stark High School hosted the first Boots and Belles Banquet recently. It was an outstanding event for these lovely ladies and their guests. Awards were given out, it was catered by Child Nutrition Services, Big Blue Productions provided film and photography services, and Mayor Spears and Superintendent, Dr. Rickie R. Harris spoke at the event. We look forward to hosting more of these types of events in the future. This event is a product of the Promenading Pearls program that will be launching soon for the young ladies of WOS.