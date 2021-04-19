SE Texas prep track leaders through Apr. 18
Here are the Southeast Texas prep track leaders through Apr. 18 as athletes start to prepare for Regionals:
DISCUS — Girls: Emily Williamson, Silsbee (senior), 109-6; Boys: Kollyn Brown, LC-M (senior), 160-5.
SHOT PUT — Girls: Amaris Larkin, Bridge City (sophomore), 36-10; Boys: Tre’Vontae Caines, PA Memorial (senior), 59-6.
HIGH JUMP — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (junior) and Raegan Stephenson, Vidor (freshman), 5-5; Boys: Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett (junior), 6-7.
LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (junior), 18-4.5; Boys: Chandler Rivers, Beaumont United (senior), 22-8.5.
TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (junior), 39-0.25; Boys: Maleek Jones, PA Memorial (senior), 46-11.25.
POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Louvier, Bridge City (sophomore) and Katherine Page, PN-G (freshman), 9-0; Boys: Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City (junior), 14-6.
100 METERS — Girls: Brianna Howard, Beaumont United (senior), 11.8; Boys: Bryce Anderson, West Brook (senior), 10.72.
200 METERS — Girls: Brianna Howard, Beaumont United (senior), 24.53; Boys: Bryce Anderson, West Brook (senior), 21.65.
400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG (junior), 58.09; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 48.28.
800 METERS — Girls: Maria Burgos, East Chambers (junior), 2:28.98; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 1:57.44.
1,600 METERS — Girls: Maria Burgos, East Chambers (junior), 5:34.93; Boys: Caleb Wilson, Bmt West Brook (senior), 4:26.66.
3,200 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (sophomore), 12:23.26; Boys: Beau Waldrop, Lumberton (senior), 10:08.78.
100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Karisa Gonzales, PNG (junior), 15.83.
110-METER HURDLES — Boys: Jaden Jones, West Orange-Stark (senior), 15.22.
300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Alayshia White, Beaumont United (senior), 46.80; Boys: John Sanderson, Lumberton (sophomore), 42.02.
400-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris) 47.51; Boys: Bmt West Brook (Shawn Mouton, Bryce Anderson, Leedrick Senegal, Clifford Bradley), 41.37.
800-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris), 1:43.5; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Travis Fredrick, Shawn Mouton, Clifford Bradley, Leedrick Senegal) 1:27.81.
1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: Nederland (Rylee Bolser, Kamryn Smith, Jordan Minaldi, Lana Louvier), 4:12.19; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Travis Fredrick, Caleb David, Clifford Bradley, Blake Hall), 3:27.55.
