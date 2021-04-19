Peterson takes VISD Spelling Bee
The 2020 VISD spelling bee was finally able to be held! Winner was Athan Peterson, second from left. His competitors were Emmah Sanford, Tucker Schild, and Braedyn Leger. Athan’s winning word was ‘veteran.’
Athan will receive a $500 scholarship upon graduation from Vidor High School.
