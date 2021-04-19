Newton County Sheriff’s report 4.19.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 70 calls to service from April 12th to April 18th, 2021. We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 14 housed in Jasper and 1 in Polk County. Last week NCSO booked 7 individuals into the Jail.

We identified and obtained an arrest warrant on the individual that we published on Facebook who stole the surveillance cameras from Conoco on Hwy 12. He is currently wanted, and we will provide another feature on our Facebook Page with his identity and his charges. The driver of a traffic stop on FM1416 near CR 3065 was taken into custody when found to have a Jefferson County Warrant for poss. of CS Penalty Group 2.

Last week we had two motor vehicles that struck the same cow in Bon Wier on State Hwy 190E. In Pine Grove two cows on the roadway were reported on State Hwy 87. Animal Nuisance on FM 1004 in Call, a cow was reported in the caller’s garden.

In Deweyville, a report of a burglary of a building was taken; a chainsaw, generator and propane fish cooker were stolen out of a garage. A theft report was taken on a 2019 Polaris Sportsman ATV reported stolen on CR3148. These incidents appear to be related and currently under investigation.

Our Stockman responded to a Cruelty to Animals call in Farrsville and after further investigation determined that the animal, a horse was not believed to be malnourished.

On FM1012, we received an Animal Nuisance, that multiple cows were loose.

Burglary in West Hickory Hill, someone entered the residence through an unlocked kitchen window and stole a tiffany style lamp.

Scam Alert: We received a report that a person was contacted over the telephone and informed that they were the winner of a Lottery overseas. To win they had to send money to pay the taxes on their prize. This is just one of the many scams that are currently out there. If it sounds too good to be true, it is! Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”