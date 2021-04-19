District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
Orangefield (15-5-2, 8-1)
Silsbee (14-7-1, 5-3)
LC-M (11-12, 5-3)
Bridge City (13-10-1, 5-4)
Lumberton (14-7-1,4-5)
Vidor (10-14, 3-6)
WO-S (2-16, 0-8)
SOFTBALL
LC-M (21-6-1, 9-1)
Orangefield (19-5-2, 8-1)
Bridge City (12-12-1, 7-4)
Lumberton (12-10-2, 5-4)
Vidor (14-9, 5-6)
Silsbee (3-20, 1-9)
WO-S (7-17, 0-10)
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Apr. 20
Hamshire-Fannett at Bridge City
WO-S at Orangefield
LC-M at Vidor
Apr. 23
Bridge City at Lumberton
Orangefield at LC-M
Silsbee at WO-S
SOFTBALL
Apr. 19
Orangefield at Lumberton
Apr. 20
WO-S at Orangefield
LC-M at Vidor
Apr. 23
Orangefield at LC-M
Silsbee at WO-S
Bridge City at Lumberton
