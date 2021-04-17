Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event announced

From staff reports

South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is hosting a free Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection Event 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat., May 15 at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center Parking Lot located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

The event is open to all southeast Texas residents.

During this free event, the SETRPC collects items that could pose health and environmental risks if disposed of improperly.

According to Bob Dickinson, Director of Transportation and Environmental Resources Division, “the average home can accumulate 100 pounds of hazardous waste in a garage or in the cabinets at home. It’s imperative that Southeast Texans take a proactive approach in properly disposing these items not only to protect their own health but the quality of life in our region.”

The SETRPC will accept household hazardous items including; paints, cleaners, antifreeze, car batteries, used oil, insecticides, swimming pool chemicals, and much more.

The SETRPC will also collect scrap tires at no charge for the first eight tires. A cash disposal fee of $1 is required for each additional tire – oversized tires are not accepted. Materials not accepted during this event include; electronics, appliances, oversized tires, explosives, ammunition, garbage, scrap metal, mercury, smoke detectors, exit signs, medical waste and medications/pharmaceuticals.

Accepted items include:

Automotive Waste Products

Antifreeze

Brake Fluid

Used Oils

Oil Filters

Car Batteries

Old Painting Supplies

Solvents

Varnishes

Paint Strippers

Wood Preservatives

Gardening Supplies

Tires*

Pesticides

Insecticides

Fertilizers

Weed Killers

Rat Poison

Cleaning Supplies

Polishes

Drain Cleaners

Oven Cleaners

Moth Balls

Cleaning Concentrates

Batteries

* First 8 tires are no charge. $1.00 fee for each additional tire.

For more information about items accepted during this event call 409-899-8444 ext. 6600.