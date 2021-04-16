Responses to Medicaid Waiver Action

The following is a statement from Ted Shaw, Texas Hospital Association president/CEO, on the federal government’s action today to rescind the 10-year Medicaid 1115 waiver extension that was granted by the previous administration. Set to be in place through 2030, the waiver extension would have provided life-saving health care funding for Texas.

“The Texas Hospital Association is extremely disappointed by today’s action by CMS to abruptly rescind the previously approved waiver extension for Texas. With an ongoing pandemic and millions of uninsured Texans, Texas hospitals have been stretched like never before and clearly have a critical role in protecting the health and wellbeing of all Texans. This action undermines the safety net and hospitals’ ability to protect people. It puts the state’s health at serious risk and creates unprecedented levels of uncertainty for an industry that is charged with saving lives. The waiver extension would have helped the state to seamlessly continue support for much-needed health care improvements and would have continued stable funding for hospitals that serve large numbers of uninsured patients.”

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Biden administration rescinded a 10-year 1115 Medicaid waiver extension that was granted by the previous administration. This extension, which was scheduled to run through 2030, would have provided critical healthcare funding, including funds for uncompensated care.

“By rescinding this waiver extension, the Biden administration is obstructing healthcare access for vulnerable Texans and taking away crucial resources for rural hospitals in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas spent months negotiating this agreement with the federal government to ensure vital funds for hospitals, nursing homes, and mental health resources for Texans who are uninsured. With this action, the Biden administration is deliberately betraying Texans who depend on the resources made possible through this waiver.”