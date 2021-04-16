Orange Police Beat 4.14-4.15-21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 14 – April 15, 2021:
Wednesday, April 14
- Hit and run resulting in injury at the 200 block of Border Street
- Weapons offense at the 1900 block of Strickland Drive
- Theft at the 1900 block of International
- Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave
- Weapons offense at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
Thursday, April 15
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and Farm to Market Road 1442
- Warrant service at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave.
- Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Warrant service at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Driving under the influence of drugs at the 1100 block of 3rd Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 8th and Park
- Warrant service at the 1100 block of 9th
- Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 1900 block of Missouri Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
