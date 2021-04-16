April 16, 2021

  • 66°

Orange Police Beat 4.14-4.15-21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:24 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 14 – April 15, 2021:

Wednesday, April 14

  • Hit and run resulting in injury at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Weapons offense at the 1900 block of Strickland Drive
  • Theft at the 1900 block of International
  • Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave
  • Weapons offense at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road

Thursday, April 15

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and Farm to Market Road 1442
  • Warrant service at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave.
  • Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant service at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Driving under the influence of drugs at the 1100 block of 3rd Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 8th and Park
  • Warrant service at the 1100 block of 9th
  • Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 1900 block of Missouri Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar