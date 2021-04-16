NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.16.21
Weather
The risk for flash flooding has increased for parts of central Louisiana and south central Louisiana, where there is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall.
In addition, there continues to be a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for our entire area.
While we do see some showers across the area right now, there will be another round of showers and thunderstorms, starting later this afternoon and continuing through tonight.
You Might Like
Spring Sip and Shop
Mathews Jewelers Orange and the Rotary Club of Orange invite you to come Sip and Shop with us and enjoy... read more