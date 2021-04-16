April 16, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:33 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Weather

The risk for flash flooding has increased for parts of central Louisiana and south central Louisiana, where there is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall.

In addition, there continues to be a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for our entire area.
While we do see some showers across the area right now, there will be another round of showers and thunderstorms, starting later this afternoon and continuing through tonight.
