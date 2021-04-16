Lady Pirates nab road win over WO-S

WEST ORANGE – The Vidor Lady Pirates snagged a 13-8 District 22-4A victory over the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs Friday at Lady Mustang Field.

The Lady Pirates (14-9, 5-6) picked up 14 hits while the Lady Mustangs (7-17, 0-10) had 12.

Vidor’s Andreya Garrett provided a grand slam home run for the Lady Pirates to drive in four of their runs. Skyler Head had two hits and three RBI. Gracie Matherne added two hits while Brooklyn Bushelle had three RBI.

Laila Rhodes had three hits for the Lady Mustangs while Ariel Farris drove in four runs.

Aarilynne Richardson nabbed the win on the hill for the Lady Pirates as she went all seven innings and struck out seven.

The Lady Pirates will host LC-M Tuesday while the Lady Mustangs visit Orangefield.