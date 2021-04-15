Kelly busy making his way around BCISD

New Bridge City ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Kelly was busy making his way around BCMS and BCHS this week.

He was able to tour each of the schools and meet some of the staff and students also. He says he is “highly impressed” with the layout and functional use of the facilities along with all of the course offerings.

He is beyond excited to have his own kids at these campuses next year too! Dr. Kelly makes it a point to be encouraging to the people around him, and he hopes to be accessible to all and build relationships with our BCISD team in order to learn from those here before him. We are already thankful for his positive example, and we know he is going to do a great job leading our district!

Here Dr. Kelly (far right) is shown with BCHS Principal im Woolley and student Braylen Collins.