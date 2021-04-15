Bobcat, Cardinal tennis teams rack up at district

The Orangefield Bobcat Tennis competed in the district tournament and had an outstanding tournament.

The Boys Tennis team are the 22-4A district champions! The Bobcats have 3 players who will move on and represent the team at the regional tournament.

Singles Brayden Frye and the doubles team of Aaron Miller and Kaden Frazier both brought home the 2nd place silver medal. The Mixed doubles team of Connor Griffin and Alayna Dodd brought home 3rd place bronze medal. Singles player Summer Hackbarth brought home 3rd place bronze medal.

For Bridge City District tennis results. Waverlee Cooper and Kian Perry: Mixed Doubles Champions, regional qualifiers.

William Ramirez and Jackson Guidry: Boys doubles Champions, regional qualifiers. Albert Mungia, boys singles third place.