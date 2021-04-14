April 14, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.13.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 13, 2021:

  • Abandon vehicle on Decatur
  • Burglary at the 2000 block of 4th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Green Ave
  • Warrant service at Henrietta at South
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

