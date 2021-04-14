Area Track Meet canceled due to weather
The Area Track Meet that was to feature schools from District 22-4A and 21-4A at West Orange-Stark High School Wednesday has been canceled due to the bad weather that has rolled through Orange County.
That means that the top two finishers in each event at their respective district meets, will now move on to the Class 4A Region III Meet, which will be held Apr. 23-24.
