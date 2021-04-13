Smith, Bears motor past Mustangs

LITTLE CYPRESS – Austin Smith had five runs batted in on three hits to help lift the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears to a 11-3 District 22-4A victory over the West Orange-Stark Mustangs at Gibbens Field Tuesday night.

The Bears (11-12, 5-3) picked up 13 hits against WO-S (2-15, 0-7) pitching while the Mustangs had six hits.

Anthony Bandiero had three hits and two RBI for the Bears. Zach Krummel also had three hits while Austin Nichols brought in two more Bear runs.

The Bears have their bye this Friday and will visit Vidor next Tuesday while the Mustangs return home Friday to host Vidor.