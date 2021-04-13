April 13, 2021

  • 73°

Seven kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Orange County Narcotics Unit, along with the Vidor Police Department conducted a traffic stop eastbound on interstate 10 on a Nissan Armada at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

During the stop, seven kilograms of cocaine was found in a hidden compartment underneath the vehicle. The two occupants were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony.  Both subjects were transported to the Orange County Jail.

 

