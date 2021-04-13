Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.5-4.11.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 5 – April 11, 2021:
Monday, April 5
- Fraud at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange
- Assault in the Orange area
- Burglary at the 2600 block of Main Street in Vidor
- 911 hang up at the 200 block of Oriole Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 7700 block of Cohenour Road in Orange
- Theft at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
- Assault of a child in the Orange County area
- Runaway at the 8000 block of Hickory Bend in Orange
Tuesday, April 6
- Runaway at the 3000 block of Johnnie Street in Orange
- Criminal mischief in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 6600 block of Garrison Drive in Orange
- Fraud at the 3700 block of First Ave in Orange
Wednesday, April 7
- Disturbance at the 2100 block of Foreman Road in Orange
- Suspicious circumstances at the 1100 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 1400 block of Freeway Blvd East in Rose City
- Fraud at the 1200 block of West Bluff Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3900 block of Planation Drive in Orange
Thursday, April 8
- Disturbance at the 5200 block of Colony Lane in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 1900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Theft at the 6000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft at the 200 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
- Fraud on Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 400 block of Shady Drive in Bridge City. A seizure warrant for animals was being served.
Friday, April 9
- Suspicious circumstances on Hetzel Lane in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange
Saturday, April 10
- Fire at the 700 block of Central Drive in Vidor
- Cruelty to animals at the 1100 block of Sandra Lynn in Vidor
- Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor
- Animal nuisance at the 500 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
- Assault at the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange
- Suspicious person on Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
- Discharge of a firearm at the 7400 block of Express Lane in Orange
Sunday, April 11
- Assault at the 7000 block of Mason Road in Orange
- Missing person at the 3000 block of Alice Street
- Assault at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Suspicious person at the 4600 block of Pine Bluff Road in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
