Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.5-4.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 5 – April 11, 2021:

Monday, April 5

  • Fraud at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange
  • Assault in the Orange area
  • Burglary at the 2600 block of Main Street in Vidor
  • 911 hang up at the 200 block of Oriole Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 7700 block of Cohenour Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
  • Assault of a child in the Orange County area
  • Runaway at the 8000 block of Hickory Bend in Orange

Tuesday, April 6

  • Runaway at the 3000 block of Johnnie Street in Orange
  • Criminal mischief in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 6600 block of Garrison Drive in Orange
  • Fraud at the 3700 block of First Ave in Orange

Wednesday, April 7

  • Disturbance at the 2100 block of Foreman Road in Orange
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 1100 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 1400 block of Freeway Blvd East in Rose City
  • Fraud at the 1200 block of West Bluff Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3900 block of Planation Drive in Orange

Thursday, April 8

  • Disturbance at the 5200 block of Colony Lane in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 1900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Theft at the 6000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Theft at the 200 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
  • Fraud on Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 400 block of Shady Drive in Bridge City. A seizure warrant for animals was being served.

Friday, April 9

  • Suspicious circumstances on Hetzel Lane in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Saturday, April 10

  • Fire at the 700 block of Central Drive in Vidor
  • Cruelty to animals at the 1100 block of Sandra Lynn in Vidor
  • Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor
  • Animal nuisance at the 500 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
  • Assault at the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange
  • Suspicious person on Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
  • Discharge of a firearm at the 7400 block of Express Lane in Orange

Sunday, April 11

  • Assault at the 7000 block of Mason Road in Orange
  • Missing person at the 3000 block of Alice Street
  • Assault at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 4600 block of Pine Bluff Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

