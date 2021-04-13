Lady Bears scoot past Lady Mustangs

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears notched a 8-1 District 22-4A victory over the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs Tuesday at Lady Bear Field.

The win pushes the Lady Bears (21-6-1, 9-1) in first-place, a half game ahead of Orangefield (19-5-2, 8-1), which fell at Bridge City (11-12-1, 6-4) 4-0 Tuesday.

Bailey Frenzel nabbed the win against the Lady Mustangs (7-16, 0-9) as she tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks and no earned runs.

Cami Shugart was 3-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Bears.Lakin Adkins was 1-for-1 with a RBI. Karson Friar was 1-for-4 with a RBI and Ansley Moore went 1-for-2.

The Lady Bears have a bye Friday and will travel to Vidor next Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs will host Vidor Friday.