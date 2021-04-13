BC-OF diamond battles shift to BC due to weather
The District 22-4A baseball and softball games between Bridge City and Orangefield have been moved to the Bridge City High School fields due to possible inclement weather.
The softball game will be varsity only at 6 p.m. while the boys baseball game will start around 7 p.m. following the JV game.
