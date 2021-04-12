April 12, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.9-4.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:04 am Monday, April 12, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 9 – April 11, 2021:

Friday, April 9

  • Warrant service at the 300 block of Dewey Ave
  • Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Allie Payne an dState Hwy. 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078
  • Vehicle in a ditch at the 2200 block of Pacific Street
  • Abandon vehicle at 10th and Cherry
  • Abandon vehicle at the 800 block of Simmons Drive
  • Damaged property at the 500 block of Pier Road

Saturday, April 10

  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault on West Cypress Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Robbery at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Sunday, April 11

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at Allie Payne and MLK
  • Public intoxication at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Damaged property, vehicle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Public intoxication at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Theft at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

