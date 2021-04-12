April 12, 2021

District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:52 am Monday, April 12, 2021

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Orangefield (13-5-2, 6-1)

Silsbee (14-6-1, 5-2)

Bridge City (12-9-1, 4-3)

LC-M (10-12, 4-3)

Lumberton (13-6-1,3-4)

Vidor (9-13, 2-5)

WO-S (2-14, 0-6)

SOFTBALL

Orangefield (19-4-2, 8-0)

LC-M (20-6-1, 8-1)

Bridge City (10-12-1, 5-4)

Lumberton (11-10-2, 4-4)

Vidor (13-8, 4-5)

Silsbee (3-19, 1-8)

WO-S (7-15, 0-8)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Apr. 13

Bridge City at Orangefield

WO-S at LC-M

Lumberton at Vidor

Apr. 16

Silsbee at Bridge City

Orangefield at Lumberton

Vidor at WO-S

SOFTBALL

Apr. 13

Bridge City at Orangefield

WO-S at LC-M

Lumberton at Vidor

Apr. 16

Orangefield at Lumberton

Vidor at WO-S

Silsbee at Bridge City

 

 

 

