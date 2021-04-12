District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
Orangefield (13-5-2, 6-1)
Silsbee (14-6-1, 5-2)
Bridge City (12-9-1, 4-3)
LC-M (10-12, 4-3)
Lumberton (13-6-1,3-4)
Vidor (9-13, 2-5)
WO-S (2-14, 0-6)
SOFTBALL
Orangefield (19-4-2, 8-0)
LC-M (20-6-1, 8-1)
Bridge City (10-12-1, 5-4)
Lumberton (11-10-2, 4-4)
Vidor (13-8, 4-5)
Silsbee (3-19, 1-8)
WO-S (7-15, 0-8)
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Apr. 13
Bridge City at Orangefield
WO-S at LC-M
Lumberton at Vidor
Apr. 16
Silsbee at Bridge City
Orangefield at Lumberton
Vidor at WO-S
SOFTBALL
Apr. 13
Bridge City at Orangefield
WO-S at LC-M
Lumberton at Vidor
Apr. 16
Orangefield at Lumberton
Vidor at WO-S
Silsbee at Bridge City
