Welcome Bassmasters and OC River Festival

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce holds a Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off the start of the Bassmaster Elite on the Sabine River Tournament and the Orange County River Festival. Fun, festivities and concerts continue through Sunday. Weigh ins for the tournament are at 3 p.m. daily. Britt Godwin is performing at 6 p.m. and Neal McCoy hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.