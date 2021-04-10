COVID numbers continue to decline

As of April 5, FEMA has provided more than $4.5 billion to 42 states, Washington D.C., five tribes and five territories for expenses related to COVID-19 vaccination at 100% federal cost share. These funds cover critical supplies, staffing, training and transportation needs that support increased vaccination efforts.

Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/ to find where one can get a vaccination. As of Friday afternoon, there were 47 providers within 25 miles of the 77630 zip code with Moderna COVID Vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID Vaccine. Vaccine availability is subject to change. Appointments are required at most locations. Click a location with vaccine “In stock” to take the next step.

In Orange County, the grad total of cases of the coronavirus increased by 35 this week brig the total to 8,135 since March 2020.

The number of active cases reported is up by 29. The number of those hospitalized remains at 13.

As a result of the decline of cases of COVID, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas began the reinstatement of multiple dedicated Covid-19 units within the Port Arthur campus back their original use.

Early in 2020, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas converted 71 rooms to meet the guidelines for COVID treatment as dictated by the CDC. These conversions included air quality modifications, additional equipment, and clinical staff. Additional measures were taken to secure the only isolation waiting area in Southeast Texas. This area will stay in use for patients arriving in the ER with COVID-like symptoms to ensure the safety of all those in seeking urgent and emergent care.