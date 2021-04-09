Vidor Police Beat 3.31-4.6.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from March 31 – April 6, 2021:
Wednesday, March 31
- Warrant service at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
- Sex offense in the Vidor area
- Theft at the 300 block of Old Hwy. 90
- Disorderly conduct at the 900 block of Main Street
Thursday, April 1
- Suspicious activity at the 700 block Old Hwy. 90
- Trespassing at the 1000 block of Alamo
- Theft at the 1400 block of First Street
- Warrant service at West Railroad and South Tannahill
Friday, April 2
- Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Warrant service at the 300 block of West Courtland Street
- Warrant service at the 700 block of East Courtland Street
- Lost property on South Dewitt
- Warrant service at the 300 block of Old Hwy. 90
Saturday, April 3
- Theft at the 700 block of Kent Street
- Assist other agency at Henry and Central
Sunday, April 4
- Assault at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
- Warrant service at Claiborne and Service Road
- Found property at the 300 block of East Courtland Street
Monday, April 5
- Identity theft at the 200 block of Beach Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Bluebird Street
- Warrant service at the 100 block of Butler Road
Tuesday, April 6
- Criminal traffic violation on Interstate 10 eastbound
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
