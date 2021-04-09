Orange Police Beat 4.8.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 8, 2021:
- Deadly conduct at the 1100 block of 10th Street
- Assault on Cove Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Damaged property at the 600 block of 5th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Dupont and Kentucky
- Public intoxication at the 500 block of Pier Road
- Evading detention at the 500 block of 1st Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
