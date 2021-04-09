April 9, 2021

  • 77°

22-4A softball games starting early to try and beat the weather

By Van Wade

Published 10:40 am Friday, April 9, 2021

The District 22-4A softball games between Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Lumberton, Silsbee at Orangefield and Bridge City at Vidor have changed their varsity game times to 5 p.m. due to possible inclement weather coming later tonight. JV games will follow if they are able to.

 

