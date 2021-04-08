April 8, 2021

Student brings gas to MMS

By Van Wade

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

A substance believed to be gasoline was brought to Mauriceville Middle School this morning by a student. Local authorities were contacted, the substance was removed, and there is no danger to students or staff. Law enforcement and the Little Cypress Mauriceville district are investigating the incident further. Currently, the district is experiencing Internet and phone outages due to a power outage.

