Student brings gas to MMS
A substance believed to be gasoline was brought to Mauriceville Middle School this morning by a student. Local authorities were contacted, the substance was removed, and there is no danger to students or staff. Law enforcement and the Little Cypress Mauriceville district are investigating the incident further. Currently, the district is experiencing Internet and phone outages due to a power outage.
You Might Like
Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies conducted a three-day operation from... read more