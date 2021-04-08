NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.8.21
Weather
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night thanks to a cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe in central Louisiana.
This weekend will be dry after the rain moves out Saturday morning.
An unsettled weather pattern is expected next week, with showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday through Thursday.
