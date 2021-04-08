Man faces state felony charges for possession

Franklin Claude Butler, of Orange, was indicted on Wednesday by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for possession of a controlled substance for an incident occurring on December 11, 2020.

Butler, 37, was stopped for traffic violations. During the stop, Butler voluntarily told the officer that he had a concealed handgun in the vehicle.

While the weapon was being secured, Butler told the officer that he also had meth hidden underneath his ball cap.

Including the packaging the methamphetamine was in, it weighed .5 grams. The weapon was located where Butler said.

Butler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying weapon.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.