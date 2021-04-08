District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
Silsbee (14-5-1, 5-1)
Orangefield (12-5-2, 5-1)
Lumberton (13-5-1,3-3)
Bridge City (11-9-1, 3-3)
LC-M (9-12, 3-3)
Vidor (9-12, 2-4)
WO-S (2-14, 0-6)
SOFTBALL
Orangefield (18-4-2, 7-0)
LC-M (18-7-1, 7-1)
Bridge City (10-11-1, 5-3)
Lumberton (11-9-2, 4-3)
Vidor (12-8, 3-5)
Silsbee (3-18, 1-7)
WO-S (7-15, 0-8)
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Apr. 9
Orangefield at Silsbee
LC-M at Lumberton
Vidor at Bridge City
Apr. 13
Bridge City at Orangefield
WO-S at LC-M
SOFTBALL
Apr. 9
Silsbee at Orangefield
LC-M at Lumberton
Bridge City at Vidor
Apr. 13
Bridge City at Orangefield
WO-S at LC-M
Burke wins elite tournament
