Sheriff completes training for managing a county jail

To The Leader

Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney, administrator of the Orange County Jail, recently completed an extensive training course at the Correctional Management Institute of Texas, a division of Sam Houston State University. One of only 18 jail administrators chosen from across Texas, Sheriff Mooney spent more than 40 hours in this program learning the professional skills and techniques needed for managing a county jail.

The program was provided at no cost to Orange County or the registrants, through a collaboration of the Correctional Management Institute of Texas, the Texas Jail Association, and the Texas Association of Counties. This training is endorsed by the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. These elite 18 are returning to their counties with an education in their profession that is unequalled in Texas.

The Texas Association of Counties, which provides training to all county officials, is a non-profit professional organization. Sam Houston State University is known nationwide as the premier school for Criminal Justice students. The Texas Jail Association and the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas are professional organizations dedicated to the training and welfare of their members.