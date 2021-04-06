NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.6.21
Weather
We are expecting a line of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Some of these storms could be severe, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado.
Have a plan to receive weather warnings during the nighttime hours.
