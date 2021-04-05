Newton County Sheriff report 4.5.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 78 calls to service from March 28th to April 4th, 2021. We currently have 18 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper and 1 in Polk County. Last week NCSO booked 10 individuals into the Jail.

Last week, I was out of town and attended the Jail Administration Management & Operations Training. at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville last week. This course covered all the difference aspects of Jail Operations and we will benefit from its greatly in the operations of our Jail.

We received another report of illegal dumping in Burkeville. We are investigating this incident. Suspicious Activity calls were received in Call, Deweyville, and Trout Creek. Please note, that one of these calls did result in an arrest in Deweyville. During the arrest the suspect fought the Deputy and kicked the window out of a Newton County patrol unit. Two suspects were caught and arrested in Deweyville for criminal trespass.

Please make sure when you are burning brush that you take the necessary precaution to keep watch over your fire while it is burning.

We will be posting information on our Facebook Page for any individuals who are interested in becoming a Newton County Sheriff’s Office volunteer.

Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”