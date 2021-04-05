April 5, 2021

District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:27 am Monday, April 5, 2021

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Orangefield (12-5-2, 5-1)

Silsbee (13-5-1, 4-1)

LC-M (9-11, 3-2)

Lumberton (12-5-1, 2-3)

Bridge City (10-9-1, 2-3)

Vidor (9-11, 2-3)

WO-S (2-13, 0-5)

SOFTBALL

Orangefield (18-4-2, 7-0)

LC-M (18-6-1, 6-1)

Bridge City (9-10-1, 5-2)

Lumberton (10-9-2, 3-3)

Vidor (11-8, 2-5)

Silsbee (3-17, 1-6)

WO-S (7-14, 0-7)

* * *

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Apr. 6

LC-M at Bridge City

WO-S at Lumberton

Apr. 9

Orangefield at Silsbee

LC-M at Lumberton

Vidor at Bridge City

SOFTBALL

Apr. 6

WO-S at Lumberton

LC-M at Bridge City

Apr. 9

Orangefield at Silsbee

LC-M at Lumberton

Bridge City at Vidor

 

 

 

