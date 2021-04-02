Missing child from the St. Charles Parish may be in Texas

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

The runaway juvenile is Caila Dolhonde, a 17-year-old female with blonde hair and blue eyes from St. Rose. Caila was last seen wearing a garnet shirt and khaki pants (school uniform for Destrehan High School).

It is believed that Caila and a male companion Joshua Gros may be traveling in Mississippi or Texas in a grey colored Chevrolet Sonic baring Mississippi License Plate number KAD2832.