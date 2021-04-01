Lady Cardinals slip past Lady Mustangs, 8-7

WEST ORANGE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals edged out the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 8-7 in District 22-4A softball action at Lady Mustang Field Thursday night.

Carson Fall got the win on the mound for the Lady Cardinals (9-10-1, 5-2) as she tossed the last four innings and had eight strikeouts that helped fend off a superb effort from the Lady Mustangs (7-14, 0-7), who tried so hard to snag their first district win.

Marlie Strong and Hannah Murchison led the Lady Cardinals with three hits apiece whieAustyn Daniels had two.

Amaris Larkin drove in four runs for Bridge City while Strong and Daniels drove in a run apiece.

Nataleigh Sims tossed four innings for the Lady Mustangs and had five strikeouts while Haylee Veitch tossed three frames.

The Lady Cardinals will host LC-M Tuesday while WO-S takes on Lumberton.